The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas given rival console players, especially those of PS5, some comforting words about future exclusivity, or lack thereof. Today, October 13, the CMA of the United Kingdom approved the acquisition of Microsoft of Activision Blizzard.

That was the “last regulatory barrier” to the massive purchase after months of legal battles, which, of course, led to Microsoft to close the deal earlier today. This puts under the control of Microsoft several multiplatform series, such as Call Of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk, Spyro and many more.

Previously there was concern about these series becoming exclusive to Xbox and PCbut Phil Spencer has extended an olive branch to other platform owners with comforting, if somewhat vague, words.

“For the millions of fans who love gaming Activision, Blizzard and King“We want you to know that today is a good day to play,” he said. Spencer in a statement on Xbox Wire. “You are the heart and soul of these franchises, and we are honored to have you as part of our community. Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, PC either mobileyou are welcome here, and will continue to be welcome, even if Xbox It’s not where you play your favorite franchise.”

Microsoft previously committed to maintaining Call Of Duty on consoles PlayStation for the next 10 years, although no such promises were made about the publisher’s other games. Spencer It seems to hint now that there wouldn’t be many changes in terms of exclusivity, at least not for series that are already on multiple platforms, although with plenty of room for interpretation.

“Because when everyone plays, we all win,” he adds. Spencer. “We believe our news today will open up a world of possibilities for more ways to play. Thank you for the continued support. We have much more to come in the coming months. “I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to share it with you.”

Via: Games Radar

Editor’s note: This has been Microsoft’s run for many years, I feel like they don’t care about the console as much as being present on all platforms. But now, as an extra, they have the ability to offer the massive library of Activision Blizzard King on your devices through Game Pass to gain the hardware preference of a market segment. My theory is that Microsoft wants Xbox be an app that is present on all the devices possible, including the competition. Perhaps today it seems inconceivable to you that Nintendo either sony allow an app Xbox in its ecosystem but, anything can happen.