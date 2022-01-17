Xbox GamePass It proved to have a sustainable business model among the gamer community, and with its most recent acquisitions it is increasingly nourished.

On several occasions there has been speculation about the actions that PlayStation will take to compete with this service, which began to sound loud in recent days due to various rumors.

Although it has not been verified if the console of Sony will have its own version of GamePass, Phil Spencer, Xbox leader, believes that it is something imminent.

Some rumors suggest that PlayStation already works in spartacus, a library of games very similar to the Microsoft service, which would unite PlayStation Plus Y Playstation Now on a single platform.

Although it sounds like a huge thing, in a recent interview with IGNPhil Spencer assured that he would not be surprised by this movement on the part of the Japanese company.

‘I don’t mean to make it sound like we’ve figured it all out, but I think the right answer is to let your customers play the games they want to play, where they want to play them and give them the choice of how to build their library and be transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC offerings and our cross-gen initiatives and other things. So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that’s the right answer.

The possible arrival of Spartacus has not been officially confirmed, but many users believe that it would be the next logical step for PlayStation, especially during this new generation.

It would not be a problem for Game Pass

Phil Spencer does not take these rumors as a reaffirmation of the strategy proposed by Xbox, but as something inevitable that marks the course of the industry.

For his part, he commented that they must continue innovating to compete, since this type of project gives them energy and a direction on what they must continue building.

We’ll see if in the coming months PlayStation confirms or denies the existence of a competitor for Xbox Game Pass.

