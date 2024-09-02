According to him, he took some bad decisions since the games in question are for example Destiny and Guitar Hero two great successes.

Phil Spencer – head of Microsoft’s video game division – recently made some comments regarding some games that could have been Xbox Exclusives and which he ignored because he didn’t think they were interesting enough.

Spencer’s words on Xbox exclusives

Speaking at a PAX West panel, which you can watch in the video below, Spencer revealed that Xbox has considered the possibility of signing a deal for Destinybut ultimately didn’t: “When we got the pitch for Destiny, we decided not to sign.”

After making a brief comparison between Destiny and Halo (which is also Bungie’s and Xbox’s property), Spencer explains that initially he “didn’t really like” the online shooter because he is not a “big PvP player”. However, his opinion gradually changed with the arrival of the game’s second expansion: “It turned out that wasn’t the case at all, and when it came out [House of] Wolves, it has definitely won me over.”

Spencer says, however, that he doesn’t think much about that missed opportunity: “I’ve made some of the worst decisions ever in terms of games,” he explains, adding that another game he ignored was Guitar Hero. Spencer was convinced that such a project wouldn’t work.

Guitar Hero Live

“Alex Rigopulos proposed a game in which you use plastic guitars to connect to consoles and then you sell songs… I was like, ‘Do we really think this is going to work?'” The strange formula ended up working, of course. “Some people have played Guitar Hero,” Spencer jokes. “I’ve heard it’s been turned into a pretty good game.”

However, He doesn’t regret not having made an exclusive agreement. “I’m not a regretful person. Maybe it’s my fault, but I’ve given up on so many games.” Instead of looking back in frustration, Spencer tries to “look forward and be positive about the things we’re doing.” With successful games like Destiny, that means celebrating studios like Bungie and their monumental work: “I like to celebrate what the team has done. I mean, it’s incredible.”

Microsoft is increasingly reducing the number of console exclusives in its catalog, given that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle is also coming to PS5.