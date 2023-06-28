In December of last year, Microsoft signed a “10-year commitment” to carry the series call of duty to the platforms of Nintendo if your acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion dollars was completed. Since then many questions have been raised about whether the series could work on the hardware of Nintendoand now, during the current legal battle “FTC against Microsoft“, The team of Xbox has shed some light on what fans can expect.

According to Phil Spencergamemaster Microsoft and director of Xbox, call of duty in it switches could work “relatively well compared to other games of switches“, but admits that it will not compare with the performance of the version of Xbox.

The head of Xbox Game StudiosMatt Booty, during his own testimony, also mentioned how call of duty would definitely run on the switches as long as the development team adjusts the “graphics and assets” as well as the frame rate.

Phil Spencer mentioned earlier how Microsoft wanted to bring the “absolute best version of call of duty” to all platforms, and a UK CMA document mentioned how Xbox I was sure that Activision could optimize the string to run on the switches.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: I think that in the worst case, a service type would be enabled X-Cloud for running call of duty in switchesAfter all, you have to be online for online games.