Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, was among the first to say goodbye publicly Jim Ryan following the announcement that he will step down from his role as president and CEO of YES IS in March 2024, with Hiroki Totoki who will join him in managing the transition to a new CEO.

Spencer’s words showed great institutional aplomb, considering the conflicts that existed between the two over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

Spencer: “Jim Ryan has made great contributions to our industry and has been a strong leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he goes on to do. Thank you for all you have done for the community over the last thirty years, Jim .”