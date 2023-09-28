Phil Spencerthe head of Microsoft’s gaming division, was among the first to say goodbye publicly Jim Ryan following the announcement that he will step down from his role as president and CEO of YES IS in March 2024, with Hiroki Totoki who will join him in managing the transition to a new CEO.
Spencer’s words showed great institutional aplomb, considering the conflicts that existed between the two over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.
Spencer: “Jim Ryan has made great contributions to our industry and has been a strong leader for PlayStation. I wish him the best in what he goes on to do. Thank you for all you have done for the community over the last thirty years, Jim .”
An unexpected farewell
Ryan’s farewell to the world of PlayStation came unexpectedly, considering the results achieved by the platform under his direction. It must be said that lately his figure has been shaken by various events that could have led to the decision to retire, first of all the defeat on the Activision Blizzard front, with PlayStation having obtained a worse agreement for the Call of Duty series after Ryan’s fierce opposition to the deal.
There is still a great deal of uncertainty about who will take Ryan’s place, considering that he will still be in command until March 2024.
