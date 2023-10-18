In a recent podcast interview, Phil Spencer spoke about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftwhich is only a few days old, and the future of Call of Duty. He strongly confirmed that from now on there will be ‘100% parity across all platforms for release and content.’

This means that in terms of release times, visual aspects, content and everything related to Call of Dutynothing will be exclusive on any platform. Spencer He did emphasize that there will be some differences in the frame rate and resolution of games. Call of Dutybut on all platforms, including Nintendo (in the future), exclusivity will no longer be a factor.

Phil Spencer on Call of Duty: He confirms that there will be 100% parity on content for Call of Duty on all platforms “We have no goal of somehow using Call of Duty to get you to buy an Xbox console.” Confirms there won’t be a platform exclusive beta anymore for Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/xxEJQj5edn — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 17, 2023

Phil Spencer said that the goal of Xbox is to achieve 100% parity across all platforms, a message that has been preached more or less since the beginning of this acquisition journey. It was feared that Microsoft I would take advantage Call of Duty to increase its market share in terms of hardware sales, but Phil Spencer stated unequivocally that this is not the case. As to Call of Dutyit seems that Phil Spencer and company have big plans to bring the community together and put aside the platform-based barriers that could separate them. From now on, everyone will have the same experience with the same depth offered at the same time; there is your parity.

Via: Insider Gaming