About one year ago Kojima made a statement that divided the web: he would work on a title exclusively for Xbox with his team, Kojima Productions.

To this day they have no longer been made official statements regarding this mysterious project, although many believe that the father of Metal Gear Solid has a hand behind the development of Overdose.

A few hours ago, Phil Spencer of Microsoft returned to talk about this project, stating the following about the continuation of its development:

“I think the project is going well, this long period of silence should not generate suspicion as it is necessary for the creation of a game. Give as long as necessary to process the product at Kojima Productions is our priority: we have no intention of rushing.”

These words suggest that the announcement and, consequently, the release date of the title are not just around the corner. Let’s think, as an example, of the 4 years it took the team to bring Death Stranding to light.

According to what has been reported by numerous insiders, the title in progress should be a horror film: we will find out (sooner or, more likely, later) what Kojima and his team’s plans will be, but it will take time.