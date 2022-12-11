The CEO of Xbox Phil Spencer he criticized Sony’s strategy in a recent interview with the podcast Second Request.

during that interview. Spencer revealed that his company’s main competitor wants to make Xbox smaller for dominate the console market And prevent consumers from having more choice.

Despite the fact that the FTC took legal action a few days ago block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-BlizzardSpencer still believes that Sony is theonly major opponent of such an agreement.

As mentioned, according to Spencer the reason behind this Sony strategy is the desire to “protect their dominance of the console market by making Xbox smaller“.

Although he clarified that Microsoft is still ready to conclude a multi-year or even ten-year agreement to make that Call of Duty keep coming out on PlayStationSony continues to be wary of that.

From his point of Spencer, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard would mean that Call of Duty could be made available on multiple platforms, this is thanks to Microsoft’s XCloud technology. In practice, unlike what Sony says, this acquisition is for Spencer it would do no harm to consumers at all.

Towards the end of the interview, Spencer reiterated that he is still focused on creating triple-A single player experiences as much as oninvestment in mobile platforms and other accessibility models.