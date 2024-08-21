Interviewed at Gamescom 2024, Spencer recalled that the issue is really simple, that is, he has to run a business. From here came the need to seek out the widest possible audience for Xbox games, outside of the old logic, which no longer makes sense in the current market.

He didn’t keep us waiting Phil Spencer’s comment to the Complaints about the announcement of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle coming to PlayStation 5 a few months after the PC and Xbox Series X and S versions. So in 2025, owners of the Sony console will also be able to play it, where others will do so in December 2024. Xbox’s multiplatform strategy should have been clear for months now, but someone still hasn’t accepted it, evidently.

The market is changing

The head of Microsoft Gaming said that expectations from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood are sky-high. “We run a company. The truth is that within Microsoft, the bar for what we do for the company has been set really high. In what we do, we get support [da Microsoft] which is simply extraordinary.” Support that obviously includes the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for more than $70 billion, the largest in the company’s history.

So, for Spencer Bringing Xbox games to competing platforms is “a strategy that will work”given the goals to achieve. Spencer also tried to explain that Xbox games arriving on competing systems, such as the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, are the manifestation of changes in the video game market.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the industry right now. It’s been growing for a long time, and now people are looking for ways to make it grow even more… and we, as fans and gamers, just have to be ahead of the curve on what’s going to be major changes in the traditional way that certain games are created and distributed,” Spencer explained.There will be changes, and they will affect everyone. The end result has to be better games that more people can play. If we don’t focus on that, I think we’re focusing on the wrong things.”