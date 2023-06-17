Not long ago, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerappeared on a Kinda Funny podcast right after the release of redfalland it’s safe to say that the chat caused a stir within the community of Xbox. One of the most, shall we say, controversial comments of Phil at that time it was a detail about Starfield and what the game could achieve as an exclusive to Xbox. Well, the boss has addressed that comment now, hinting that he probably should have phrased it differently.

During the interview at KF, Phil said:

“There is no world in which Starfieldbe a 11/10 and people start selling their PS5“

as a way of emphasizing that, basically, Xbox will still be behind PlayStation in popularity at the moment, regardless of the reception of Starfield. In a new interview, she addressed that comment from last month head-on:

“What I didn’t like about what I said was that quality games are vitally important to our strategy. Not that getting an 11 out of 10 for Starfield not be our goal, although that’s a silly way of putting it. I don’t know if I will use review scores as the measure of all quality. But do the best Starfield It is absolutely our goal. I want to create the best games possible.”

So if alright Phil does not completely retract what he said in Kinda Funny, the head of Xbox wants fans to know that building amazing games is an important part of the team’s strategy going forward, as would be expected from Microsoft.

Anyway, although we’re not sure exactly how it will be received Starfieldwe are more sure than ever that the next RPG of Bethesda it will be huge for Xbox after the recent detailed presentation of the game developers.

Via: PureXbox

Editor’s note: Mock all you want, I saw a very honest statement from Phil Spencer after the release of redfall and the fact that now he comes out to say that part of what he said was wrong, makes me think that he was really shocked after seeing the progress of Starfield and the response from the people, and that’s good for Microsoft and its fans.