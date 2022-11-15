The number one in the division Microsoft’s XboxPhil Spencer, has said he is ready to engage with sony to leave the bone of contention or, call of Duty recently at the center of the takeover controversy by Microsoft of the company Activision Blizzard which owns the IP.

Speaking on the podcast of The Verge, DecodersSpencer said he was ready to make a long-term commitment to keeping IP in the world as well Playstation if this move made both Sony and American regulators happy, as Microsoft continues to await approval for the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

I think the idea of ​​writing a contract that has the word ‘forever’ in it is trivial but making a long-term commitment where Sony would be comfortable, the regulators would be comfortable, I would have no problem doing that.

Commented the manager, then going on to specify (to avoid “gaps” or possible misinterpretations in your statements):

We think Call of Duty will be on PlayStation as long as gamers want to play Call of Duty on PlayStation. And that’s not a competitive threat against PlayStation, it’s just a pragmatic way of looking at it.

At that point the interviewer and host of the Podcast, Nilay Patel pressed himsuggesting that to circumvent such “gamers craving” Microsoft could propose access to COD only via streaming and not via physical disc or digital installation of the title but Spencer promptly replied with: