A couple of days ago a new edition of CES was held, a technology fair in which exhibitors present their new projects to be launched throughout the year and also later times. A) Yes, PlayStation presented projects Leonardocontrol for your new console that adapts to people with different capacities than the conventional ones.

After the revelation, the president of the video game division of Microsoft, Phil Spencer, reacted to what he thinks of said project, being a positive opinion since it is a striking bet. He has always been in favor of things that offer accessibility in video games, this also happened at the time with controls Xbox.

Through your account Twitter sent a reply to the tweet of PlayStation that presents this new device that will make video games more accessible to all audiences in the world. He commented that these types of launches are necessary in the industry, and emphasizing that the company sony He’s doing fine.

I think this is a great addition to the PlayStation ecosystem, well done. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 5, 2023

This control does not yet have an estimated release date, but it is expected to be released sometime in the 2023. First, the virtual reality device needs to be put up for sale.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It is good that this type of cordial treatment is held between companies, after all it is a business that benefits everyone. It will be interesting later to see more in depth how this control works.