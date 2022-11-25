Many of us know the sad news of the year, given that officially Google stadium will be stopping working in the coming months, that is due to certain errors that led to imminent failure. And now that things are a little calmer, Phil Spencer of Xbox has given feedback on the project, praising the way they were doing things.

From the point of view of CEO of games in Microsoft, Google it did a lot of things right with Stadia, but it also made critical mistakes that couldn’t be missed. Still, he mentions that it was somewhat convincing, even some of his friends worked in this area, thus getting some interesting previews.

Here his comment:

I have a lot of friends who worked on Stadia and were there from the start. I love the investment in technology they made. I think they did a good job building a cloud platform and the hardware they had was solid. I think there is a real use for a cloud infrastructure that can allow creators to distribute the game to their clients almost instantly. Not excluding the people who download and play the games, but as one more option for them. Absolutely, I see it, and I think that what Google has created will find a real application there. No doubt about that.

After this, he also commented that the approach regarding the games was Google’s error, since it was the rental of the service and part of the purchase of games, something that was definitely going to be confusing, especially since game pass was already solid in the market at that time:

This mentioned:

Google’s mistake was to base its subscription service around buying games early in the introduction of a new technology, rather than starting with something that has the lowest marginal cost to a customer.

For now, it will be difficult for something similar to competing with game pass.

Via: 9to5google

Editor’s note: Google stadia definitely had to look like Game Pass, since paying for the service and then buying the games is definitely not the best idea for all markets. I hope they do something productive with that technology.