Recently, outside of the Xbox universe, the news has been published that the new God Of War has been delayed until 2022, drawing the ire of fans and insulting the development team of the same. Because of this, Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself has come out to praise the game director’s decision, demonstrating and teaching that the brotherhood between industrial workers exists, and that the console war is only created by haters.

Through his official Twitter account, the director of God Of War Cory Barlog, had to come to the defense of his team and himself after the various attacks and insults he received from the community due to the delay in his next installment. Faced with this, the great Phil Spencer came out to share and support Barlog’s decision, praising the professionalism he has had.

Phil Spencer praises God of War director’s leadership

This is what leadership looks like. Well done. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) June 6, 2021

Phil Spencer celebrates Zelda’s 35th anniversary

On Twitter, Cory Barlog comes out to defend his team due to the mistreatment and insults he has received after the news. Here, he comments and explains that if fans should get mad at someone, let it be with him, since his team is hardworking and they are not to blame for anything. Faced with this response, is that Phil Spencer shared his opinion by commenting on the following (translated): “This is what leadership looks like. Well done”.

The Xbox mogul has always been known for supporting and praising the decisions of other video game companies, always showing that fraternity comes first and that the “console war” is for haters. Because of this, it is that the abuses that people and work teams may suffer are undoubtedly repudiated Across the board, even more so in this industry, whose delays are always thought about and result in improving the experience of titles. It should be remembered and emphasized that if games are released in a hurry just to keep the “fans” happy, they are sure to result in disaster, as with the clear example of Cyberpunk 2077.

