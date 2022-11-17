The coming year seems to be very promising for Xboxsince they prepare two strong cards, with this we clearly speak of redfall as well as Starfieldboth titles created by studios of Bethesda. And although we could have already had them before, the decision was made to delay them due to a reason that can be much more than justifiable.

In a certain interview with the media The Verge, Phil Spencer He talked about the tough decision to delay the space video game for several months, which seems to have a lot of potential. Mentioning that a rushed game can have a negative fate, so being Starfield one of the first exclusives of BethesdaThey wanted things to go well.

This is what he mentioned:

We have experience shipping games too soon. But in hindsight, when you look at a game like Starfield, it took so much time and so much investment in new IP from the team. The decision to give them time to build a game that they feel they should be building is just the right thing to do. With Starfield and Redfall, two great Xbox games with ZeniMax. I just wanted to make sure that those who were coming in felt like they had the support they could get from Xbox. They may feel that some of the benefits of being part of a larger organization that has other sources of income and other things that could be useful.

For now, it is only mentioned that Starfield will arrive at some point in 2023. In the first half.

Via: NME

Editor’s note: These delays are not new in the industry at all, it already happened at the time with Cyberpunk 2022, the same thing that I still need more time and the result was most negative.