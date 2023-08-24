An agreement has recently been reached between Xbox and Square Enix to bring some of your most popular games like Final Fantasy XIV to their consoles, however, it seems that not bringing certain titles that seem to have an agreement with PlayStation that has no end Given the doubts of those about this availability, the CEO of the games division has come out to speak.

Through an interview that they have done in the celebration of Gamescom 2023about whether they could get final fantasy 16 either VII Remake to his devices, this is what he answered:

I recognize that when people buy an Xbox, they want to make sure that the great games they want to play are available. If there’s any publisher where that hasn’t been true, Square is one of the leading ones. . Sarah Bond and I flew to Tokyo and talked, and we spent a lot of time with Square. Obviously, there are agreements and business relationships that will need to be worked out in certain games. But I will say that it was great to have the CEO of Square and Yoshi there to talk about their commitment to Xbox. Because I can say, ‘I’m the head of Xbox, blah blah blah,’ but to have the CEO of one of the third parties commit to the platform, I thought that was a really significant step. Then you will hear more. I’m not going to pressure them. They will have to find their own rhythm. But getting them to commit to Xbox was very important to me and I’ve heard that from the community, to the community as well. And 14 was more of a compromise.

All this means, they could be released at some point in the future, but nothing is certain until Square have a valid agreement in which both companies have a profit that benefits them. So for now these big titles and their apparent sequels will remain exclusive until there’s more talk.

Editor’s note: So it remains ambiguous if these games are going to arrive or not, and a lot of time has already passed with the VII remake, so who knows if it is a good idea to launch it now that Series X has already been on the market for a long time. Square is definitely harder to convince compared to Atlus.