After the dismal launch of redfall and with all the hopes of the fans placed on that Starfield “save” to Xbox to surprisingly put him at the head of the console wars. Phil Spencer director of Xbox in Microsoftshared what can be considered a bleak outlook for the future of their own consoles, going so far as to declare that they don’t even Starfield would be able to help the brand recover.

Spencer recorded an episode as a guest on the Xcast podcast where he opened up about the situation the brand is going through, the Microsoft executive clarified that even if the highly anticipated space open world RPG from Bethesda, Starfieldends up being a critical success, that probably won’t turn things in favor of Xbox.

“There is no world in which Starfield be a 11/10 and people start selling their PS5. That’s not going to happen”.

To reinforce your point, Spencer he talked about the console war of the last generation, which he accepted that they unfortunately lost and that this was a final blow that defined the current situation. The reason that the president of Xbox It’s just that the last generation was when gamers started building digital game libraries, and no one is willing to leave their games behind when switching consoles. So you don’t see anyone change your playstation 5 or even his nintendoswitch for Xbox in the future.

It’s no secret that Microsoft has been moving away from focusing exclusively on selling and promoting consoles, and Spencer hints at this again, telling Xcast that the company has a “unique vision” for the future. while the console Xbox will continue to be a key part of the brand Xbox, Microsoft wants to make games available on more platforms, like phones and pcto reach as many people as possible.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It may sound bleak, but I am increasingly certain that Microsoft He is not interested in selling consoles, he is interested more than Xbox be a platform (Game Pass perhaps) that offers games for all possible platforms, as is the case with Minecraft.