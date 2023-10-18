Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard to take over King and carve out a space for itself in the world mobile , which is the most widespread gaming platform by far. However, not all intellectual properties of Xbox they will have their own mobile version, according to what was explained by Phil Spencer the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, on the official Xbox podcast.

Don’t expect a Halo-themed Candy Crush

Spencer explained that Microsoft had to get in on the mobile market, if he wanted to have a future in the world of video games. At the same time she is aware that: “The games are different, the business models are different, the whole dynamic of how you distribute and find games is different.”

For this reason, Microsoft sought to acquire a highly successful publisher in the field, who could teach the rest of the company how to approach the mobile market. Spencer then recalled Activision Blizzard King’s mobile hits, such as Call of Duty Mobile and Diablo Immortal, later commenting: “I want to go to school with these teams, because I believe it is very important for us to keep the promises made to over two billion people who play games, the opportunity to reach more than three billion people who play video games, to reach more and more people, so that those who only play on their phone find Xbox interesting.”

Then he explained: “It doesn’t mean that I want to turn all of our series into mobile series. It doesn’t mean that it will become everything free-to-play. I believe our diversity in distribution and business models is the strength of the platform. I love people who want to buy games. I think those who want to subscribe to their games are great. Free-to-play is great too. But I’m looking forward to learning more about the mobile world because the truth is, if you want to continue to be relevant in the gaming industry globally, you have to find a way to be relevant on the biggest platform, which is mobile. “

Clearer than that.