The purchase of Activision Blizzard has been the controversy that has sounded the most this year in the video game industry, that is because companies like sony They are trying not to materialize. And in these last days Phil Spencer has spoken about it, commenting in interviews and podcasts that PlayStation wants to grow at the cost of Xbox being smaller.

This is what he commented:

Sony is trying to protect its dominance on the console. The way they grow is by making Xbox smaller. Sony has a very different view of the industry than we do. They don’t ship their games day and date on PC, they don’t put their games on their subscription service when they release their games. Sony is leading the dialogue on why the deal should not go through. The world’s largest console maker files an objection over the one franchise we’ve said will continue to come to its platform. It’s a deal that benefits customers through choice and access.

In fact, Microsoft offered him a deal to sign sony, which stipulates that they will have the franchise they want for 10 years, but apparently the company does not plan to sign the deal. That means, that managers like FTC remain determined to refuse to approve the purchase of Activision Blizzardwhich is why after almost a year has passed, it has not yet materialized.

Via: destructoid

Editor’s note: The fight between these two companies does not seem to end, hopefully a verdict will be reached, because the truth is a subject that is already tiring. We’ll see what happens in March.