The CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencershared a small update on the console exclusive Xbox no title Kojima Productionswhile insisting that Hideo Kojima and his team need time away from the public eye to realize their creative vision.

This small insight into the ongoing project came weeks after a sizable marketing team at Xbox visit Kojima Productionsinspiring hopes among fans that some announcement is on the horizon.

The mysterious title was originally confirmed at the video game show Xbox June 2022. On that occasion, Kojima revealed that his first exclusive for Xbox will use cloud technology to offer a unique interactive experience.

The famed game designer and his team have remained silent about the project since then, leaving fans wondering what that vague description could entail. During a recent interview with the Japanese media Game Watch, Spencer provided a brief update on the mystery game, revealing that he is scheduled to visit Kojima Productions during the last week of September.

“I think the project is going well,” said the executive, in addition to describing this prolonged period of silence as a necessary part of the creative process.

Expanding on that point, Spencer said to provide Kojima Productions Sufficient time and freedom to experiment with their novel ideas “out of the media spotlight” is crucial to supporting the company in realizing their vision for the game. Therefore, Microsoft does not intend to urge the studio to take the stage and share more details about the project with the public until it is ready to do so itself, the executive concluded.

Based on those comments, it’s not a huge stretch to assume that the game is far from finished. For reference, Death Stranding spent around four years in development, and that’s without trying to push the boundaries at the intersection of gaming and technology like this project from Xbox promises to do so.

The update of Spencer on the ongoing development effort of Kojima Productions underlines the hands-free approach of Microsoft both in collaborations with third parties and in the management of internal studies. Since the start of its massive content campaign after the launch of Xbox Game Pass In 2017, the company only intervened in development to dictate target platforms or postpone releases.

Bethesda can attest to both practices, as confirmed by the Spencer when explaining the decision to delay starfield and remove it from PlayStation. As for the project in question, an industry insider previously reported that the exclusive Xbox of Kojima Productions It is a horror experience called Overdose. It is also said that the star of The Nice GuysMargaret Qualley, is part of the cast of the game, according to the same source.

Via: GameRant

Editor’s note: TO Kojima you have to give it time. Let’s see what the Lord surprises us with on this occasion.