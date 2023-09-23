In one of the emails that emerged from the trial pitting Microsoft against the Federal Trade Commission, Phil Spencer the head of Xbox, made a truly ruthless analysis of the triple A market current, noting all the problems that characterize it and how it is becoming less and less sustainable, due to the increase in production costs and the inability to propose new intellectual properties.

An unsustainable market?

Do AAA publishers no longer create new intellectual properties?

Spencer writes to Satya Nadellathe CEO of Microsoft, explaining to him how the triple A market works and how the big publishers are all in great difficulty due to the different conditions that have arisen over the years.

“In the last 5-7 years, the big AAA publishers have tried to use production values ​​to entrench themselves. Few companies can afford to spend the 200 million dollars that Activision or Take 2 invest to market titles like Call of Duty or Red Dead Redemption. These large AAA publishers have primarily used this scale of production to keep their best series among the best-selling games each year. The problem they have run into is that this approach to production size/development costs has reduced their ability to create new intellectual property (IP). The risk rate for new IP at such production levels has led publishers to avoid producing it. We have therefore seen an increase in the use of large third-party intellectual property to try to reduce risks (Star Wars with EA, Spiderman with Sony, Avatar with Ubisoft, etc.) This same dynamic has obviously also occurred in Hollywood, with Netflix creating more new IP than any other film studio.

Spencer then explained that the large AAA publishers, starting from a position of strength derived from physical market dominance, have ended up in a loop in which their balance sheets are formed by maximizing each new launch of their existing intellectual properties.

In this new world where AAA publishers have gradually lost their grip on the public, the top series are no longer created by them. Of course, by top series Spencer means those that have a real impact on the mass audience, not those that end up being played by only a handful of core players: “Games like Fortnite, Roblox, Minecraft, Candy Crush, Clash Royale, DOTA2, etc. . were all created by independent studios with full access to distribution. Overall, this, in my opinion, is a good thing for the industry, but it puts the big AAA publishers in a precarious position going forward. The big publishers AAA are making the most of their best series, but are struggling to replace their portfolio of successful series; most of the large AAA publishers are still reaping the benefits of series created more than 10 years ago.”

It’s hard to blame him. Big publishers are increasingly focusing on intellectual properties known to risk as little as possible, with players who themselves seem not to like new things too much. The result is a market concentrated on a few big names, in which everyone else struggles to get by and in which, given the enormous sales of some titles, there are widespread closures and layoffs across the entire industry.

It should also be noted that Spencer cites as successful models series that are very popular in the mobile sector or with monetization systems other than the classic one, therefore live service, free-to-play, metaverses and similar. In fact, it is in those sectors of the market that the greatest growth has been recorded in recent years and it is there that the greatest investments are going, despite the core users wanting to ignore it.