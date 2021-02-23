Since Kojima Productions made the announcement of Death Stranding official, speculation about its possible arrival on Xbox consoles has always been heated. Although initially announced exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PC, Hideo Kojima’s first work after leaving Konami has been the subject of constant rumors.

As if this were not enough, now Phil Spencer has caused an increase in speculation of the possible arrival of Death Stranding to Xbox. As we know, the boss of Xbox is a regular in hiding surprises in his different appearances to the public, as for example happened with Xbox Series S at the time.

Phil Spencer lifts speculation about the arrival of Death Stranding to Xbox

Well, today the boss of Xbox could have made a play of this type again, or at least that is how it is being interpreted by many players through different social networks. As we can see in the image shared by @ Wario64 Through Twitter, Phil Spencer has participated in a stream with a curious element behind him.

As we can see on the shelf that Spencer has behind him, we can see the Xbox logo next to a curious figure, which corresponds to Kojima Productions Ludens, the visible brand of the new studio founded by Hideo Kojima. Therefore, many users have speculated about the possible arrival of Death Stranding to Xbox coming soon, as Spencer tends to leave nothing to chance in her public appearances.

Hideo Kojima already has some ideas for a new horror game

For now we do not have much less an official confirmation on this aspect, so we will have to be attentive to know if finally the arrival of Death Stranding to Xbox whether or not it becomes a reality.