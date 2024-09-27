The Tokyo Game Show 2024 is currently taking place, where multiple members of the industry experience new games. One of these people is Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, who after his presentation yesterday, had the opportunity to play some of the demos on stage. In this way, The executive had the opportunity to use a DualSense in front of many people, and took advantage of this opportunity to make one of the classic video game jokes.

Recently, a clip of Spencer went viral on Twitter. Here we can see the executive using a DualSense. Instead of talking about haptic feedback or adaptive triggers, The executive pointed out that the position of the “X” button is in the wrong place. This is what he commented:

““The X button is in the wrong place. It’s supposed to be there [señalando al cuadrado]”.

Phil Spencer uses a PS5 controller and says that the X button is in the wrong place, it should be where the A button is and next to it is the A button.

This man loves PlayStation lmao

🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZE9iy2d4dg — Mohamed31 (@Gho5tofspart31) September 27, 2024

This is obviously a joke, and not a negative comment against PlayStation. Considering the popularity of the PlayStation in Japan, it’s no surprise that the Tokyo Game Show demos use a PS5. In this way, Spencer has joined the long debate over the position of the “X” button, which is in different places depending on the control you have in your hand. In related topics, Spencer talks about Indiana Jones on PS5. Likewise, Spencer talks about his mistakes as a director.

The debate over the position of the “X” button will always be fun. It’s old, to the point that it seems more like a joke you might find on Facebook in 2012, but it’s still relevant.

Via: Gho5tofspart31