As is well known, currently the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft it’s something that may not have gone back, since many regulators have approved the idea without problems. And something that PlayStation mentions that you might miss is call of dutysomething that remained in the air and that Phil Spencer is willing to leave on all consoles.

Speaking on the D podcastecoder of The Verge, the CEO of Xbox explained that he was open to making a compromise that would make Sony and global regulators happy, since Microsoft continues to await approval of its acquisition proposal.

Here his statement:

This idea that we would write a contract that says the word ‘forever’, I think is a bit silly, but to make a long-term commitment that Sony is comfortable with, that the regulators would be comfortable with, I have no problem with it’s. We believe that Call of Duty will be on PlayStation for as long as players want to play Call of Duty on PlayStation. And that’s not a competitive threat against PlayStation, that’s just a pragmatic way of looking at it.

For now, the Activision Blizzard purchase deal has not been closed.

Via: VGC