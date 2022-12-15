Although he’s not having a really easy time, Phil Spencer he can perhaps partially console himself by noting that he has been included in the “Bloomberg 50”i.e. the list of 50 most significant people of the year which is drawn up by the famous newspaper every year, with a selection that rewards various results obtained.

As explained in the page dedicated to the Bloomberg 50 of 2022the selection draws from important characters in the world of business, politics, science, finance, sport and entertainment in general to choose the most significant ones of the past year.

Phil Spencer during an Xbox presentation

In this case, in the field of video games (and not only) we find Phil Spencer himself, who has obtained particular recognition in the “business” field for the way he is managing Xbox and the return of the Microsoft division in the spotlight, obviously thanks also to the discussed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The latter is reported in the short text accompanying the choice: “in January it negotiated the company’s biggest deal in the history of video games, with theacquisition of Activision Blizzard of 69 billion dollars”. Too bad that the operation is still being examined by the various antitrust authorities, who do not seem very willing to give the green light, as recently demonstrated by the lawsuit filed by the FTC against Microsoft. So if this were the main reason for its inclusion in the list could be a bit risky, not knowing at the moment how the operation could end.

In any case, it is a recognition that probably goes to all of Spencer’s work in the videogame division of Microsoft, which has certainly gained new importance and visibility thanks also to Xbox Game Pass. Among the other characters present we find Volodymyr Zelensky, Serena Williams, Tom Cruise and also inanimate objects such as the James Webb telescope.