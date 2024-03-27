Phil Spencer is concerned about the lack of growth in the industry and the wave of layoffs | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology















The head of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencerrecently talked about the state of Xbox and the industry in an interview. Here he indicated that he finds it worrying that video games have not shown growth for some time, which leads to the unfortunate dismissal of people.

Phil Spencer also indicated that Projections for next year predict that the industry will decline even further in terms of money and players. This presents a problem since it is a business and investors want to see results. To maintain profitability, difficult decisions must be made, such as layoffs.

The businessman also said that he is sure that the industry will grow again. However, the human impact that this recent 'bump' had is undeniable. For this reason, he believes that the industry in general should evaluate this moment to analyze it and prevent it from being repeated. Unfortunately, 15,000 jobs have been lost in the industry in the past 18 months.

For his part, Phil Spencer says he doesn't want the video game industry to lose people's trust. I wish it were a place where new talent feels confident that they can create a career. That's why he is always thinking about how to help the industry grow again.