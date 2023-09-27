Last week a new edition of Tokyo Game Show was held, where some quite interesting announcements were presented, and to the surprise of some people, Xbox has been showing off with everything that is going to be thrown at Game Pass. For their part, there was also an event in which the company’s fans brought something peculiar so that the CEO, Phil Spencer, put your signature.

Specifically, it is about the coexistence of Xbox x IGN in that country, where they have brought to the head of the video game division a shell of PlayStation 5 to have his autograph, and surprisingly he agreed to do so. This is something that has attracted attention, especially from people who fight on social networks to know which of the two companies is the best in the industry.

Here is the image that confirms it:

At the Xbox x IGN Japan fan meet up one Japanese fan got Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond to sign a PS5 cover. Which I thought was hilarious! Phil Spencer was like “Is it okay to sign this?” Lol pic.twitter.com/HQ4B4fanTV — Genki✨🔜TGS (@Genki_JPN) September 27, 2023

Something worth noting is the fact that this is the board that all consoles have come with. PS4since as many already know, at this point they can be changed for some other colors or even Spider-Man. For its part, the face of Phil Spencer She doesn’t seem very convinced by the signature, at least that’s what the fan who took the photo at the event mentions.

On issues related to Xboxhas recently approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard by the CMA, at least provisionally, so at some point in October we will know if the verdict on this transaction has already been reached. Although if they do not give an answer, it is possible that the matter may be postponed with legal terms.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth is I don’t find it too strange, but it could be shocking for those who are quite involved with the console war. For now, the future looks interesting for Xbox in terms of releasing more games and adding franchises to the catalog.