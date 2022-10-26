a few months ago, Sony gave some bad news regarding users who wanted to buy a PlayStation 5, since a price increase for the console was officially announced. And while many thought Xbox It would not be taking the same path as its direct competitor, it seems that things are going to change in the future.

Through a new interview with WSJ Tech Livethe CEO of Xbox, Phil spencer, spoke about the price of the current device as well as the possibility of some increases, especially on the topic of games. Well, currently some titles from third-party companies, as well as those from Sony they are having a suggested price of $70 USD in stores.

This is what he commented directly:

Phil Spencer hints at future Xbox Game Pass or console price increases at WSJ Live “I do think at some point we’ll have to raise the prices on certain things, but going into this holiday we thought it was important to maintain the prices.” — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 26, 2022

I think at some point we will have to raise the prices of certain things, but going into the holidays we thought it was important to keep the prices down. We have maintained the price of our console, we have maintained the price of the games… and our subscription. I don’t think we can do that forever. I think at some point we will have to raise some prices on certain things…

It is worth commenting that microsoft he has kept his word on pricing, as his large-scale releases continue to ship at an estimated price of $60 USD. However, this could not be entirely profitable, so following the trends of other companies is something that would not be so unreasonable.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: It is clear that this would have to happen, because sustaining a business that is not generating the expected profits in the long run can be detrimental. Large video game productions are usually more expensive, so the price of the product must increase.