After the announcement of the arrival of Xcloud to PC, the head of Xbox has been very active in social networks, and now Phil Spencer highlights the good time of Xbox. Xbox Cloud Gaming will launch in a “limited beta” for PC and iOS, which practically means that Xbox is breaking all existing limits within the gaming world for the gamer experience. And Phil Spencer has decided to answer the questions of several fans, after the massive response of these to this news.
One of those questions focused on the general sentiment on the Xbox team and levels of Spencer’s happiness regarding console sales and the future of Xbox Game Pass. It was also asked directly about the arrival of xCloud to iOS and PC via internet browser. The Xbox director answered these questions and made it clear that Xbox is having a good time and that in large part this is due to the support of the community.
Phil Spencer highlights the good time of Xbox
In the response that can be read on twitter in which Phil Spencer highlights the good moment of Xbox, you can read a specific recognition to the community that has been supporting the brand, offering fundamental feedback to improve the player experience. Spencer also revealed a few other little bits of information in her answers, including that Xbox Cloud Gaming has plans to arrive consolealong with the PC versions of the games.
That energy Phil talks about is evident to everyone, and Xbox seems to be going full blast right now. Hopefully it will continue for the rest of 2021, also managing to bring morestock of consoles to stores to meet high demand of the product.
The team feeds off the energy of the community which feels great right now.
