Phil Spencerhero of two worlds: he is undoubtedly the absolute protagonist of the hearing that is being held these days, which pits Microsoft against ftc extension and which stands as a key event with respect to the possible acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

During his testimony, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming dealt a major blow to US antitrustsolemnly swearing that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation and thus neutralizing any further discussion about the fate of the Activision franchise, undoubtedly the most relevant element of the acquisition.

That’s not all: during his speech, Spencer explained that Indiana Jones will be an Xbox exclusive as well as Spider-Man is for PlayStation, based on the desire of tie an important character to the platformbut also talked about how Sony is a hostile and aggressive competitor on exclusives.

The FTC lawyers often appeared unprepared, which would suggest why the commission so blatantly opposed the early hearing: probably the goal was to make the July 18 deadline expire and thus obtain thecancellation of the acquisition without even debating in the classroom.

In general, however, the more the discussion goes on, the more the motivations of the American commission chaired by Lina Khan appear inconsistent: today another blow came when a Google representative declared that Stadia competed with consoles and not with the within a hypothetical cloud market disconnected from everything else.

The question therefore arises: what does US antitrust really want? Is he simply carrying on a battle of principle against big tech, which is President Lina Khan’s forte? Or are there concrete and plausible reasons behind a conduct that so far seems simply devoted to defending the interests of Microsoft’s competitors? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.