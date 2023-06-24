Phil Spencer he had to explain to FTC attorneys what is it and how does it actually workacquisition: the umpteenth jab, gentle but disruptive, that the CEO of Microsoft Gaming inflicted on the lawyers of the American antitrust commission, who generally appeared unprepared.

“No, when you make an acquisition it’s not just about a payment,” Spencer said, correcting the terms used by the lawyer who wanted to reduce everything to that concept. “It’s like when you buy a house: you are buying an asset that has valueso what we want to do is move some money into an asset called Activision, which we believe will hold that value.”

“So it’s not fair to call this $70 billion investment just an expense. Financially, it’s actually moving $70 billion of cash into one asset, which is a video game publisher and who for us it is worth more than that figure.”

After the solemn oath that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation, that alone may have annihilated all the arguments of the FTCPhil Spencer literally spread throughout his audition, deserving among other things the meme you see below and which he greatly appreciated.

“Okay, that’s hilarious. I burst out laughing myself when I saw myself in a suit and tie, as you should know. It took me a while to find those suits at the back of my closet,” Spencer wrote.