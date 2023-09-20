The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas commented on the enormous leak of trial documents between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in June, which accidentally exposed a host of plans for both the future of hardware Xbox as for your game list.

“We have seen the discussion around old emails and documents,” he said. Spencer in a statement on X/Twitter about this week’s leaks. “It’s hard to see our team’s work shared in this way, because so much has changed and there is so much to be excited about now and in the future. We will share the actual plans when we are ready.” — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 19, 2023

It marks the first major declaration of Xbox hours after additional documents from the June trial were posted on the website, by which the FTC has held fully responsible Microsoft. As for what Spencer concerned, there were many possible revelations about the future of Xbox in the latest leak today.

Among the hardware revelations, the leaked documents revealed that Microsoft considers the “expected launch period” for next-gen consoles to be 2028, and laid out big plans for a Xbox “cloud hybrid” that year. Before that, they are apparently planning a mid-generation update of the Xbox Series X and Yes in August and October 2024, respectively. The leaks also revealed potential plans for a gaming mouse and keyboard, a one-handed controller, and a mobile controller that attaches to a phone.

The leaks also extended to the games side, with one of the biggest reveals being Bethesda’s possible next catalog, which included plans for remasters of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3.

They also hinted at a next-gen upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2, something fans have been asking for for years. But in addition to that, they gave a little more information about the company’s own ambitions and internal communications. Spencer. Among the revelations are the desire to Spencer to get Nintendoan email chain about a “big gap” in the gaming line Xbox of 2022, and the honest opinions of Spencer on PlayStation 5.

And before more documents came out today, earlier leaks this week revealed that The Elder Scrolls VI apparently it won’t come out for the PS5 (and is not expected until at least 2026), and that Nintendo informed Activision over one switch next generation last year.

So yes, it was a lot, and the documents have been removed from the website of the FTCbut we already know that once things are published on the internet, they will not stop roaming around.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It continues to bother me that corporate emails are exposed. I guess it won’t be difficult to find the culprit. For the moment, we have to do damage control and that’s what Mr. Spencer is doing.