This year has been devastating in the video game industry, and that is due to the issue of layoffs that began in January, with a total of almost 2,000 people having to leave. Microsoft in the different areas, whether from Bethesdagoing by Activision And till 343 Industries. And now after so much uncertainty, the leader of Xbox, Phil Spencer He has commented on the reasons for these situations of leaving people without their positions within the company.

In an interview with the media known as Polygon, Spencer spoke about the lack of growth within the gaming industry, as well as Xbox, making sure its fans can get all the games they want, wherever they want. Which is why spending on positions that may be unnecessary cannot ensure that development budgets are met, and that would lead us to the hard decision of having to let go of people who are part of the team.

Here what is mentioned by Spencer:

It's a bit of both. But I will say that what worries me most about the industry is the lack of growth. And when you have an industry that is projected to be smaller next year in terms of players and dollars, and there are a lot of publicly traded companies that are in the industry and they have to show their investors growth, because if not, Why would anyone own a portion of someone's stock if it's not going to grow? — the side of the business that is then analyzed is the costs. Because if you're not going to increase revenue, then costs are going to be challenged. We are a business. I have said it over and over again. I can't afford not to have to run a profitable and growing business within Microsoft. And that is what we are today. But across the industry, you mentioned it, and as I sit here at GDC, I reflect on friends of mine in the industry who have been displaced and lost their jobs and how fair it is, I don't want this industry to be a place where people cannot, with confidence, build a career.

That's why I keep asking: How can this industry grow again? But in answer to your question, for us as Xbox or any of the teams out there, it's really the result of an industry that is not growing. It can and will grow again. But you see this moment right now and the implications have a human impact. And we should all reflect on that and think about it.

Editor's note: This market, at the end of the day, is a business, and the truth is that you cannot touch your heart if that means that the company can be put at risk of bankruptcy. It is sad about the layoffs, but as a company it is not allowed to remain in the red.