Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, wrote in a 2020 email that it would truly be a dream to acquire Nintendo: here are his words.

In a 2020 email, which emerged due to a serious leak related to the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC, Phil Spencer spoke with Chris Capossela and Takeshi Numoto about whether a possible acquisition Of Nintendo it would represent an incredible moment in his career. You will remember that Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo in 1999, literally getting loud laughter in response, but it is clear that the situation has changed a lot since then and Spencer’s words from this point of view outline a precise, long-term strategy. “Takeshi, I absolutely agree that Nintendo is our main asset when it comes to gaming and that today gaming represents probably the best path to becoming relevant in the eyes of consumers”, wrote the head of Xbox.

Acquire Nintendo Phil Spencer "I have had numerous conversations with the CEO of Nintendo regarding one closer collaboration and I think if a U.S. company can have a chance with them, we're probably the ones in the best position." "Bad luck (luck, in their case) is that Nintendo is literally sitting on a huge pile of moneyso much so that its board of directors until recently did not push for a further increase in market growth or share value." "I say 'until recently' because our former Microsoft board member, ValueAct, is buying Nintendo shares massively and I maintained contact with Mason Morfit throughout his acquisitions. He is likely to push for even more shares, which could create opportunities for us." "Without this catalyst, in fact, I don't see the possibility of a near-term merger between Nintendo and Microsoft, and I don't think hostile action would be a good move, so we are working in the long term. However, our Board of Directors saw the entire documentation on Nintendo (and Valve), and like me it is fully in favor of an acquisition where the opportunity presents itself."