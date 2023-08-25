The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas stated that the company has no plans to allow the release of exclusive games for Xbox Series X. Currently, it is a mandatory requirement for developers to ensure that their games are compatible with both X-series as with S-series to be able to launch them on the consoles of Microsoft.

Some developers have argued that having to adapt to the entry-level console of Microsoft it limits the potential of current generation games.

and launch in Xbox of one of the most outstanding titles of this year, Baldur’s Gate 3is being delayed due to technical issues encountered by developer Larian Studios, which has so far been unable to get its split-screen co-op mode to work acceptably on S-series.

“In the case of Swe designed the console with similarities to x and clear places where we are targeting different performance,” Spencer told Eurogamer on Wednesday. “And we’re getting feedback from developers, including Larian; i met with them today to talk about it and i am sure we will find a good solution and learn. “I don’t see a world where we abandon S. As far as parity, I don’t think you’ve heard from us or Larian that it was about parity. I think that’s more of what the community is talking about. There are features that are included in x today that are not included in Seven in our own games, like the ray tracing that works in xit’s not in S in certain games. So, for a client of Sthey spent about half of what the customer spent in xthey understand that it will not work the same way. “I want to make sure the games are available on both, that’s our job as the platform owner and we’re committed to that together with our partners,” Spencer continued. “And I think we’re going to get to that with Larian. So I’m not overly concerned about that, but we’ve learned a few things through this. “Having an entry price point for the console, below $300, is a good thing for the industry. I think it’s important, the switches it has managed to do that, in terms of the traditional consoles that plug into my television. I think it’s important. So we’re committed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Spencer said that the price of current-gen consoles won’t drop over time in the same way that other systems have in past generations.

He also thinks that a mid-gen update would create “a ton of complexity for creators and players,” and said he’d like to find ways to make sure hundreds of titles from Xbox 360 don’t miss out when the console’s digital store closes next year.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I think that the public to which this console is aimed is clear, as a developer I would be bothered by the fact of having to make a version for it and I think that this is a point that harms Microsoft in its eagerness to catch up with Sony.