Although Xbox has an extensive catalog of properties, it seems that the development teams at Game Studios can barely focus on a couple of IPs. In this way, fans ask to see some franchises back, being Killer Instinct one of these. Fortunately, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox is aware of all this, and has finally decided to talk about the future from this series of fighting games.

In a talk on the Dropped Frames podcast, Spencer was asked about the future of Killer Instinct. Remember that the last update the reboot received from Killer Instinct came in 2017, when fighter Shin Hisako joined this title. Here’s what the Xbox boss had to say about it:

“There are so many great games in our catalog that we would love to visit. The response when we remade KI at the Xbox One launch was fantastic. I’ll just say, Matt [Booty] and I have discussed KI many times and where we would like to go with it, and it is in our hearts and in our minds that we want to continue doing something with KI. It’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity, but it’s not because of any lack of desire on our part that we’re not doing more with KI, because we love the franchise and the community’s response. “

However, this is all that is known about the future of Killer Instinct, and there are currently no concrete plans for a new game. Considering we typically see a new installment in the fighting series every generation, it’s likely this Rare property is gearing up for a triumphant comeback in the next few years.

On related issues, Phil Spencer has made it clear that Fable is a series that is also on the right track.

Via: Dropped Frames