Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, commented the acquisition of Bungie from Sony PlayStation, paying their compliments to the parties involved. Everything was written, as always, via Twitter.

Spencer wrote, as you can see for yourself below: “Congratulations to the talented teams at Bungie, it’s a great testament to your creativity. And congratulations to PlayStation and Hermen Hulst for adding such a talented team to your studios.”

Bungie, as we all know, it grew around Microsoft and Xbox, making the first chapters of Halo. Subsequently, the company decided to break away and make Destiny, together with Activision in 2010. The team then regained its independence in 2019 and, now, joins the PlayStation Studios. To some extent, however, Bungie is “anomalous” in that it maintains maximum creative freedom but above all it will continue to produce and publish its own games, which will remain cross-platform.

Bungie therefore has a very interesting history, made up of the search for independence but also of commercial agreements with the largest videogame companies in the world. Certainly, however, it will not be PlayStation’s last move; There are new acquisitions coming after Bungie, Jim Ryan revealed.