One topic has been on everyone’s lips, the exclusivity of Bethesda games. But now Phil Spencer confirms that the new Bethesda games will be exclusive. Although he does it in his own way. It’s clear that if you look to the immediate future, there are two games that will be temporary exclusives to Playstation, Arkane’s Death Loop and Ghost Wire Tango Works. But Phil Spencer was quite clear when stating that what this agreement is about is to bring exclusive games for the platforms where Xbox Game Pass is.
With this, the doubts about the future exclusivity of Bethesda games, dedicating itself to developing games for Xbox Game Pass, which means the entire ecosystem that has endeavored to create Xbox: smartphones, PC, console and the xCloud, which potentially encompasses the majority of devices from which you can play.
Phil Spencer confirms new Bethesda games will be exclusive
Whois a Game Pass customer is an Xbox customerWhether you play on mobile, PC or Console. The Xbox Game Pass is that product called to change the video game industry. Through this, Xbox has become a video game brand that transcends consoles as a gaming platform. That’s why it makes perfect sense that future video games from Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios in general will be focused on developing content for this service.
That is why it is not strange to read that Phil Spencer confirms new Bethesda games will be exclusive, because this is an exclusivity that covers a huge amount of possibilities for people to enjoy games, without limiting them to buying the Xbox Series X or S, although making these premium platforms to enjoy them.
Xbox chief Phil Spencer on exclusive Bethesda games: “This is about delivering great exclusive games for you [Xbox customers] that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists. ” pic.twitter.com/K1U84pukdu
