Phil Spencer He condemned the shootings carried out by a 21-year-old man in which eight women, six of them Asian, were killed.

The head of Xbox joined the pain of the families of the affected people and published a message in which he strongly condemned the attack, making it clear that the company does not support such behaviors.

‘Hate has no place on Xbox. The Xbox team is shocked by the violence and racism against the Asian community. To all Asian players and teammates, I want to let you know that we see you, we listen to you, and we will do and must do more together #StopAsianHate. ‘

This message was added to those of other leaders of different industries; However, it has a much greater significance, since other shootings have blamed video game to provoke such violent behavior.

Microsoft he also did not miss the opportunity and joined Phil Spencer with a similar message where he repudiated the attack and reaffirmed his commitment to inclusion, both in the company and among its consumers.

‘Acts of violence continue to occur, including yesterday’s horrific attack on members of the Asian community. We are very upset and saddened, and we begin today more determined to unite people from all over the world to accelerate the work necessary to drive change. ‘

This attack could initiate a movement similar to Black Lives Matter, which was generated a few months ago in the United States against racial violence.

Phil Spencer and the team of Xbox They openly supported him, so his message is consistent with the philosophy that the company has followed in recent years.

Let’s hope that these types of acts diminish, or better, that they disappear.

