During a recent podcast, the Xbox boss claimed that he changed the way they do “certain things” with Activision.

By now, the Activision case that began several months ago is well known. After the wave of accusations that the company does not stop receiving, someone who already commented on the matter is the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who claimed to have changed the way “certain things” are done between Activision and his own company.

We have changed how we do certain things with themPhil SpencerHis words were courtesy of a recent podcast, where Spencer discussed this issue facing Activision, in addition to other topics such as Xbox Game Pass and the shortage of next-gen consoles. “We’ve changed how we do certain things with them, and they are aware of that,” Spencer said.

“The work we do with a partner like Activision is something that … obviously I can’t say publicly,” the Xbox boss continued. Spencer added, that while saddens Because of the Activision situation, the Xbox story isn’t exactly “perfect.”

Spencer mentioned, that Xbox has learned to be a better company year after year, and he prefers help others, instead of attacking them for mistakes. “To any of our colleagues out there, if I can learn from them or help them with the journey we’ve had on Xbox by sharing what we’ve built, I’d rather do that. “

While Microsoft was rated the best company of 2021, things don’t seem to be getting any better at Activision. Hundreds of employees call for the resignation of president Bobby Kotick, who according to a report knew perfectly well about the cases of abuse and sexual harassment in the company, but decided do nothing to correct the problem.

