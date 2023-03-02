During an interview with Xbox On, Xbox President Phil Spencer talked about the exclusivity of Starfield. Here he commented that at no time did he promise that this Bethesda title would come to PlayStation. Contrary to what some people are saying online.

Due to the status of Xbox’s purchase of Activision, Phil Spencer was questioned about the exclusivity of titles like Call of Duty. Right there the interviewer told him that he had mentioned that Starfield It wouldn’t be exclusive, but he changed his mind. However, the executive denied that this was the case.

‘I don’t think I said that Starfield wouldn’t be exclusive to Xbox. I think what I said was that we would evaluate each case. That we would not release games that are on other platforms from them and would continue to support their communities. Elder Scrolls Online has had its annual bundles that have come to PC and PlayStation. We’ve updated Fallout 76 on all platforms at the same time.’ assured the executive.

Also, Phil Spencer mentioned that there is no example where they have removed support for PlayStation games. All the games that belong to them have received constant support despite being on other platforms. He also mentioned that they hope to continue this practice with games like Minecraft and minecraft dungeon.

Finally, he added that exclusive titles are part of the console market, all companies do it. So there will be games that will only reach Xbox, PC and its cloud. With Starfield and redfall being some of the creators by Bethesda that fall into this category.

What do we know about Starfield?

Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles to come to Xbox. According to the information at the moment, it is expected to be released sometime in 2023. It does not yet have an exact release date, but its window was established in the first two quarters of the year.

This title is being developed by Bethesda Game Studios, under the direction of Todd Howard. This same duo was responsible for successful titles such as skyrim and Fallout 4, so it’s not hard to see why it’s exciting.

Source: Bethesda

Their advances so far promise to give us an immersive space odyssey with thousands of galaxies and planets to explore. In addition to that it has several RPG elements that fans of this studio have had for years. Are you one of those who are already waiting for the premiere of Starfield?

