Phil Spencer has bought a PS5 last year, but there was only the bundle with Horizon Forbidden West: he himself reveals it in an internal email, which emerged among the documents of the lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC.

The exchange is part of Microsoft’s reactions to the PS5 hardware and the price increase, and in fact Spencer notes that he was unable to obtain a PlayStation 5 smooth as the bundle had been forced by Sony.

The considerations of the CEO of Microsoft Gaming must be interpreted from the perspective of a confirmation of the pricing policies adopted by PlayStation, which in the case of the bundle with Horizon Forbidden West brought the package to 549 dollars.