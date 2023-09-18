In recent days the movement in the Xbox brand has been a bit modest, since since its second rejection regarding the purchase of Activision that has been given to you by the regulatory body of United Kingdom Not much else has been said about the topic. Even with this, certain emails have been leaked that expose expenses of your CEO, Phil Spencerverifying that a device that has been highlighted has been taken from stores.

These emails have been leaked confirming that the representative of Xbox he has taken home neither more nor less than one PlayStation 5which has come in a bundle with the video game Horizon Forbidden West in digital format. Although it did not seem entirely fair to him, it seems that it was the only option to consider when choosing to buy it, which led him to shell out about $550 USD.

Here what is mentioned by Spencer:

Sony has been forcing the HZD bundle for an extra $50 for a while now. I bought my PS5 2 weeks ago and the only option was the HZD package for $549.

It is worth mentioning, that this was one of the movements after sony announced its price increase in consoles a little over a year ago, with the response being to remain firm with what they charge for a X/S Series. Added to that is that for now its successful subscription model, Game Passhas not had such severe alterations in terms of price increase.

Two years ago Phil Spencer visited the world’s first AAAA and the best Xbox studio (The Initiative), and left the studio with PS5 console I wonder why?? pic.twitter.com/iazwvCsvUg — Tiger (@TigerCA123) September 24, 2021

Of course, they have not ruled out that in some future the consoles will have a new price, something that the company itself Spencer has made video game media known in the world. Also, it is strange that at the time they did not find any other option to buy other than the package of Horizon Forbidden Westsince the standard version of PS5 It remained within reach of the buyer for a long time.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: The price of the console really is not exaggerated, since it is basically about charging for the device along with the game itself. So, I don’t see why there should be complaints, although not offering the alternative of buying it alone is also a detail to consider.