The previous generation was totally taken over by PlayStation 4, that is due to certain decisions made by the previous leader of XboxAmong this is always being connected to the internet and the priority given to seeing the nfl in console. However, it came Phil Spencer to try to save the ship, and one of his contributions was to save the game Inside to become exclusive to sony for a year.

As commented by one of the founders of playdeadhis last game, Limbowas a success on consoles PlayStation, so there would already be a prior deal so that the new game would only reach your console. But the tables turned towards Xbox One shortly after, this after a talk with the now head of the games division of Microsoft.

This is what he mentioned:

I don’t know if Phil found out about that deal somehow. He was sitting one night at 8 o’clock, in my sweatpants, and then my phone rings, displaying an American number. It was Phil Spencer from Microsoft. He was crazy! He says: ‘listen, we have to make a deal with you, what do you want?’ I told him that we actually had a good deal already with PlayStation but he said ‘no, no, no, no, you don’t understand what I’m saying. I can make anything happen, what do you want?

That means, that you have surely given him a much bigger offer than that of PlayStationso the game arrived a couple of weeks earlier on its platform, implying that Xbox it was still the house to welcome indies, something that they have demonstrated in recent generations. Well, let’s not forget that titles like tunic, Cuphead and soon Lies of P They have made a name for themselves due to the sponsorship of the brand.

Via: purexbox

Editor’s note: The truth is a good game, so limiting it to one platform and even for a year would have been a mistake, in this case it was only a couple of weeks. So, let’s say Inside reached as wide an audience as possible.