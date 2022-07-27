Phil Spencer he is always a guy who doesn’t hold back when it comes to talking about video games, and he often proves to be a great one passionateso it is interesting to see his responses to a sort of mini-interview published on Twitter from the official Xbox account, where he also reveals that he eagerly awaits the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok.

Spencer reported, in particular, that the next game he absolutely wants to play is God of War: Ragnarok, thus demonstrating, once again, that he has a passion that goes beyond his role and any conflicts with the competition, as has often happened in the past.

The response to the Xbox tweet also reveals some particular tastes of the head of the Xbox division, who proves to be a really long-time player: his first game ever was Pong, which was practically the first commercial video game ever, while his favorite game seems to be Robotron: 2084, an old arcade shooter from 1982, later recovered in the 90s with Robotron X.

The last game Phil Spencer played was Road 96while what to which is currently playing is the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion. Also interesting is the answer to the “first game you would show a caveman”, which for Spencer is Lumines, the puzzle game by Tetsuya Mizuguchi, as “the perfect mix of mechanics, music, style and replayability”.