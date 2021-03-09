Since coming to the management of Xbox several years ago, Phil Spencer has become quite a personality in the world of video games. So much so, that Spencer has been characterized in recent years by his constant public appearances in various programs or events in the sector.

On this occasion, the latest appearance of the Xbox boss is especially relevant, as we can see Phil Spencer in the Nintendo documentary which is being released in the United States, under the name of Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, which has detailed the 131 years of Nintendo’s history, with the vision of such important people in the industry as Reggie Fils-Aime, Atari founder Nolan Bushnell and EA founder Trip Hawkins.

As we have commented, the appearance of Spencer is especially relevant, due among other things to being the head of the competing company of Nintendo, and as he has used in other statements about his rivals, the head of Xbox is full of praise for the Japanese company.

The role Nintendo has played in making gaming a safe and engaging family experience, while also bringing basic gaming experiences to its platform, I think has been critical to the industry we have today. I don’t think you can unlink the video game industry from Nintendo, I think they are intrinsically tied.

If you want to read some of the statements that Spencer himself has made in the documentary, you can do so via VGC, who has transcribed some of the interview responses.