Although something went unnoticed, in a tweet Phil Spencer was talking about the Xbox presentation at E3, and announced that there would be some surprises. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that E3 2021 would take place later this year in June. While full details on the event have yet to be released, it was announced that a handful of publishers including Xbox, Nintendo, and Ubisoft will be participating in the show.

In light of this announcement, Xbox boss Phil Spencer opted to get fans a bit excited about what they should expect from the Xbox presentation at E3 2021. Although he didn’t address anything specific, there are many projects that Xbox has in development and many surprises it could give the fans.

The Xbox presentation at E3 2021

On twitter, Spencer expressed in a general sense that he was happy to see the return of E3 this year.. But he didn’t stop there, adding that he was eager to share the announcements they have in store for this summer during the Xbox presentation at E3 2021. It’s unclear if he’s talking about showing progress on the games that have been announced, such as Starfield, Fable, Perfect Dark, among others, or if there are new games to be announced. It could also be announcements about new agreements with Third Parties for their arrival on Xbox Game Pass.

At this time, Xbox hasn’t announced specific details on what it might be up to during E3 2021. With June fast approaching, there’s a good chance we’ll start hearing a lot more of what Xbox’s E3 2021 presentation has in store in the coming weeks.