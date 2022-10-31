It is not a secret that the offer of Xbox Game Studios throughout 2022 it has not been the largest in the industry. In total, only five games have been published by this company, of which only Pentiment, Obsidian’s title that will be available in a couple of days, is brand new. This is something that not only the public has noticed, but Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is also aware.

In a talk on the Same Brain show, Spencer agrees that the 2022 offer was not as strong as expected, but promises that next year will be much better.. This is what he commented on it:

“One thing we’ve definitely heard loud and clear is that it’s been too long since we’ve released what people would say is a great game of our own. We may have our excuses with Covid and other things, but in the end I know that people are invested in our platform and want to have great games. We are excited about 2023 and have talked about the games that are coming up. those games are working fine [y] we are out of what Covid did with the production schedule. And as an industry, we have fewer games this holiday than we have in a long time, when you only think about releases. Call of Duty is coming, God of War is coming, which is great, Nintendo has had a good year. But in general I would say that we have been a bit light. But I look ahead to 2023 and there’s a huge list of games to come that I’m excited about. Getting our first real Xbox first-party games from Bethesda, shipping with Redfall and Starfield, is going to be a lot of fun.”

Throughout 2022, Xbox Game Studios gave us Ace Dusk Fallsan expansion of ForzaHorizon 5, a re-release of Age of Empires, groundedwhich was in early access for two years, and is expected to Pentiment will be available on November 15. Nevertheless, next year we will not only see the launch of Starfieldthe next big Bethesda project, but the company promises more surprises.

While games weren’t the focus this year, let’s remember that Game Pass is also big business for Xbox. At this point, the PC offering grew substantially. However, it is also true that on consoles we did not see a lot of growth.

