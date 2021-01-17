Phil Spector, one of the most acclaimed producers of modern music and creator of the “wall of sound”, passed away this Saturday at age 81 due to complications from covid-19, which he contracted in prison, as reported this Sunday by the entertainment portal TMZ.

Spector, who has been serving a sentence in a California prison since 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, was diagnosed with covid-19 four weeks ago and died in the hospital where he had been transferred due to respiratory problems after an apparent improvement in health.

The eccentric producer made his fame in the recording industry behind the careers of Tina Turner, The Beatles and the Righteous Brothers and created a technique called “wall of sound,” with a lush and dense bass orchestration and backing, which was key on rock recordings.

News in development