Music producer Phil Spector, 81, died of covid on Saturday, although the death was known this Sunday. In the 1960s, Spector worked with The Beatles and changed the sound of pop forever thanks to his innovative technique of the wall of sound. However, in recent times his name was linked to very different circumstances. In 2003 he was convicted of the murder of a Hollywood actress, Lana Jean Clarkson. Spector was diagnosed with covid four weeks ago and was transferred from California prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence for the crime to a hospital. Although he apparently recovered and returned to jail, he found himself ill again and was again admitted to the hospital where he finally died.

“Inmate Phillip Spector has been declared dead of natural causes at 18:38 on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in an external hospital. The official cause of death will be clarified in an autopsy at the San Joaquín County Sheriff’s Office, ”says the note from the prison.

Born in the New York Bronx, on December 26, 1939, to a Jewish family of Russian origin, his childhood was marked by the suicide of his father when he was only eight years old. His mother decided that the family would go to Los Angeles, where Spector began to show great ability to write songs as a teenager. Produced his first hit, To Know Him is To Love Him, a song that sold 25 million copies, with his group, The Teddy Bears. Later, he worked, among others, with The Righteous Brothers or The Ronettes. Spector was married to the lead singer of this group, Ronni, a tumultuous marriage until she fled the house they lived in, in 1972.

Spector created in the sixties a new recording system, based on the superposition of sound layers and reverberation and equalization, the Spector sound or Wall of sound, which he himself defined as: “A Wagnerian approach to rock n ‘roll, little symphonies for children ”. This technique transformed pop. On his hit list is the production of 20 number one between 1961 and 1965. In addition to the Beatles, he worked with Ike and Tina Turner, and influenced compositions from the Beach Boys to Bruce. Springsteen. Always recognizable with his dark glasses and expensive suits, the peak of his career came with the production of the latest Beatles album, Let it be. After the separation of the group, he produced John Lennon songs like Instant Karma or Imagine.

One fateful night in 2003, Spector met Clarkson at a bar. They left him together and drove to the producer’s mansion in his car. Hours later, the driver heard a shot and saw his boss come out of a room and say: “I think I have killed someone.” This was detailed by the driver in his statement at the trial that ruled that Spector was guilty of murder in the second degree and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. His life was taken to the cinema in 2003, in the movie Phil Spector, in which Al Pacino gave life.